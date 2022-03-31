“Flagrant fake news” – PM Pashinyan denies reports on transferring fighter jets to Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan denied as fake news the reports that Armenia transferred its fighter jets to Russia for use in Ukraine.

“The fake news authored by Azerbaijani sources claiming that Armenia transferred its four SU-30SM multi-role aircraft to Russia to use in Ukraine is widely circulating in the Western world. This, certainly, is a flagrant disinformation and our SUs not even once left the borders of our country ever since being imported,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan added that sometimes such fake news have significant roles in the context of Azerbaijan being engaged in a policy of developing a false narrative both before, during and after the 2020 war in an attempt to substantiate military attack on Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia earlier also denied the reports by Turkish and Azerbaijani media outlets that claimed the Armenian military transferred four SU-30 fighter jets to Russia with the purpose of using them in the military operations in Ukraine.