Situation at line of contact unchanged – Artsakh
YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The operative-tactical situation in all parts of the Artsakh frontline remained tense overnight March 30-31, the Artsakh authorities said Thursday morning.
The Artsakh authorities said no significant ceasefire violations were recorded and they continue efforts for withdrawing the Azerbaijani troops back to their initial positions in the eastern direction of the line of contact.
