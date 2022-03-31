LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 March:

The price of aluminum up by 3.35% to $3551.00, copper price up by 0.49% to $10367.50, lead price up by 1.60% to $2417.50, nickel price up by 3.43% to $32893.00, tin price up by 0.16% to $42493.00, zinc price up by 3.03% to $4149.00, molybdenum price stood at $42593.26, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.