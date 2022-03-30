Wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan becomes two-time European champion, defeating the Turkish athlete in the final

YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Arsen Harutyunyan, a member of the Armenian freestyle wrestling team, became a gold medalist of the European Championship.

ARMENPRESS reports in the final round of the 61 kg weight class European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, the representative of Armenia Arsen Harutyunyan competed with Suleyman Atli of Turkey and defeated him 15: 3.

Arsen Harutyunyan becomes Europe’s champion for the second time.