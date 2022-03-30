Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Biden, Zelenskyy to hold a telephone conversation

YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 30, ARMENPRESS reports the representative of the US administration told reporters at the White House.

The issue of the US assistance to Ukraine will be discussed during the telephone conversation.








