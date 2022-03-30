The State Duma will respond to Azerbaijan's announcement of declaring Russian MP internationally wanted

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan's announcement of declaring international search for Russian State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin will receive a corresponding response from the Russian legislature. , ARMENPRESS reports the first deputy head of the commission on international relations Alexei Chepa told "RIA Novosti".

"This is an emotional, wrong action. We will respond to that statement, we will try to take concrete steps now to calm down our partners," he said.

Mikhail Delyagin had called on Russian peacekeepers to strike at Azerbaijan's oil fields for disobeying.

In response to that statement, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan filed a criminal case against him. Mikhail Delyagin was declared internationally wanted through Interpol.