Armenian Defense Minister receives CSTO Chief of Joint Staff
17:45, 30 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan received CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, the ministry said in a news release.
Anatoly Sidorov arrived in Armenia to attend the opening of the 3rd International Exhibition of Defense Technologies "ArmHighTech-2022".
During the meeting issues relating to the international and regional security and the military-political situation were discussed. The officials also touched upon the implementation process of the priorities proposed during Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO.
