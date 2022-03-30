Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-03-22

YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 March, USD exchange rate down by 2.63 drams to 487.77 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.14 drams to 542.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 5.83 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.25 drams to 640.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 587.99 drams to 29952.94 drams. Silver price down by 6.26 drams to 386.41 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.