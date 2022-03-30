Armenian deputy PM discusses cooperation expansion opportunities with Masdar, Carrefour companies

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan met on March 29 with Chief Executive Officer of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, the deputy PM’s Office said.

The company representatives presented the ongoing works of the Ayg-1 200 MW solar power plant and informed that they will complete the construction of the plant with all necessary infrastructures by December 2023.

The company also informed about its plans to expand the cooperation in production of solar and wine energy.

On the same day, the Armenian deputy PM met with Younis Al Mulla, Senior Vice President Business Development and Government Affairs at Carrefour, and Vice President International Development Pierre Cassimatis.

The company representatives said that Carrefour, which is a part of the UAE Majid Al Futtaim holding, plans to gradually expand its activity in accordance with the 4-year development plan approved by the company in 2021.

The possibilities of the network’s expansion to Armenia’s provinces, as well as selling Armenian goods via Carrefour global network were discussed.