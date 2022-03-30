Air temperature to gradually rise in Armenia by 10-13 degrees
YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of March 30, on April 1-4, the ministry of environment said.
Air temperature will gradually rise in Armenia by 10-13 degrees in the daytime of March 30, on 31 and on April 1-3.
