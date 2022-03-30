Russian Air Transport Agency extends restrictions on flights until April 7

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has confirmed the extension of the regime of temporary restrictions on the operation of airports in southern and central Russia until April 7, TASS reports citing the agency.

"Until April 7, 2022, 03:45 Moscow time, the regime of temporary restrictions on the operation of airports has been extended in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, Elista," the message said.

The Federal Air Transport Agency has recommended airlines to use alternative routes through the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol and Moscow to transport passengers to closed airports.

According to the agency, the other Russia’s airports, including international ones, operate in a routine mode.

The airspace in Russia’s south was closed on February 24.