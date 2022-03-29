Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Macron, Putin holding telephone conversation

YEREVAN, 29 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding a telephone conversation, ARMENPRESS reports TASS informed, citing Agence France-Presse.

Earlier it was reported that before the conversation with Putin, Macron was to take part in talks with US President Joe Biden together with a number of European leaders.








