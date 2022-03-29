Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Armenian President, Kazakh Ambassador exchange ideas about bilateral partnership

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, the Presidential Office said.

Ambassador Imanbayev congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on election, wishing a productive work.

The meeting sides exchanged ideas about the Armenian-Kazakh cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Issues relating to regional security and stability were also touched upon.








