Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-03-22

YEREVAN, 29 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 490.40 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.68 drams to 541.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.54 drams to 5.77 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.05 drams to 642.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 262.21 drams to 30540.93 drams. Silver price down by 11.25 drams to 392.67 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.