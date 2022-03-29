Armenian PM’s advisor discusses deepening of economic cooperation with Iranian officials

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Artashes Toumanian, advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, had separate meetings with Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Iranian minister of Energy, Javad Oji, Iranian Oil minister and Mehdi Safari, Iranian deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.

During the meetings the officials discussed issues related to the development and deepening of bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation․

In the meeting with the Iranian Energy minister, both sides exchanged views on the arrangements of sessions of Armenia-Iran Intergovernmental joint commission to be hold in the future.