Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to visit Belgium and Lithuania

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Brussels on March 30 and Vilnius in the next two days, his Office said.

Mr. Grigoryan will have a number of meetings during the visit.








