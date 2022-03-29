Armenian, Azerbaijani Speakers of Parliament clash at CIS IPA session

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan takes part in the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in the city of Almaty of Kazakhstan, the Parliament’s press service.

At the meeting the Speaker of Parliament drew the attendees’ attention to the current situation of the Nagorno Karabakh, particularly referring to the invasion of the Azerbaijani armed forces on March 24 to Parukh village of the Askeran region being in the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping forces, by that grossly violating the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement.

Alen Simonyan has informed his counterparts that the post-war humanitarian and other issues has not been resolved yet, stressing the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages, the number of which, according to the data confirmed by Azerbaijan, is 38.

In response to Alen Simonyan’s speech, the Speaker of the Parliament (Milli Majlis) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova has noted that Azerbaijan is faithful to the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement and has not violated those provisions. Gafarova has noted that Azerbaijan has handed to Armenia all prisoners of war, according to trilateral statement.

In response to those statements, the Armenian Parliament Speaker reminded the Speaker of the Milli Majlis: “Not only the Republic of Armenia, but also the Russian Federation, which is the warrant of peace of the given territory, has announced about the armed infiltrations and violations by the Azerbaijani side. I would like to repeat that Armenia proposes to immediately begin negotiations over signing of the peace treaty.”

In response to Alen Simonyan’s speech, the Head of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan stated that Baku offered Yerevan many times to sign a peace treaty, taking into account the five points, which Armenia rejected.

In response to the claim of the Head of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan that Baku offered and Armenia refused, Alen Simonyan noted:

“I officially declare that these five points are acceptable for Armenia, and we think that if we add some aspects, we can start the implementation of that work,” Simonyan concluded the dispute.

The speech of Armenian Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan was followed by a standing ovation of the Speakers and the delegates of the Parliaments of the CIS countries, which interrupted Gafarova’s speech. The disputes did not continue anymore.