Dimension Investments acts as the sole Market Maker of IDBank’s bonds trading on AMX

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. On March 28, the Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) OJSC granted Dimension CJSC, one of the leading investment services companies in Armenia, the status of the sole market maker of nominal coupon bonds issued by IDBank CJSC (AMANLBB2GER8), having also listed the bank’s bonds on AMX’s Bbond list, allowed trading and repo transactions with them.

The subscription of nominal, coupon, non-documentary, non-convertible bonds that began on February 25, 2022 has been completed. Individuals and legal entities now have the opportunity to acquire and sell the newly issued bonds of IDBank from the market.

Dimension Investments is a member of AMX since June 2019 and also acts as the sole market maker of the common shares issued by ACBA Bank․

In February, IDBank issued 150,000 bonds totaling AMD 1․5 billion (nominal value – AMD 10,000). The annual coupon interest rate of the bond is 9.25%, the coupon payment frequency is 3 months, the maturity period is 27 months, and the date of redemption is May 25, 2024.

"Dimension has experience in effectively providing market making services, due to which it has maintained a reputation of a reliable partner. Dimension is ready to carry out all the necessary operations to organize the market making, to guarantee the high liquidity of the bonds and to give investors the opportunity to buy or sell the bonds at any time. I think bonds are one of the most accessible and stable investment instruments that can be included in a portfolio to diversify investments, reduce risks and volatility," said Mikael Margaryan, CEO of Dimension CJSC.

"The interest and the high demand towards bonds issued by the Bank makes us not only improve the investment mechanisms in the bank, but also give our customers the opportunity to manage their funds more flexibly" said Arman Asatryan, Chief Financial Officer of IDBank.

"The bond market is, in fact, one of the largest securities markets in the world, offering investors unlimited investment options. The international bond market has tripled in the last 15 years and now exceeds USD 120 trillion," said Petros Margaryan, the financial analyst of Dimension CJSC.

About IDBank

"IDBank" CJSC was founded in 1990 as "Anelik Bank" Limited Liability Company and was renamed to "IDBank" CJSC since June, 2018.

The mission of IDBank is to be customers’ first choice as the best innovative bank in Armenia, providing customers with modern digital solutions with high quality services and individual approach. The Bank carries out corporate social responsibility, constantly supporting social projects in various directions. The bank has 13 branches with more than 600 employees.

About Dimension Investments

Founded in 2018 and with capabilities spanning Investment Securities Services, Capital Markets Advisory, and Investment Management & Research, Dimension strives to put clients first by being their most reliable, insightful, and effective investment services partner in Armenia, while maintaining the firm's high integrity. Dimension’s capabilities are fortified by its core values, highly engaged shareholders and global network of partners. The company is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.

To learn more about Dimension visit our website or facebook page.