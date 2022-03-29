“Emotional” – Moscow comments on Russian lawmaker’s suggestion to bomb Azeri oil infrastructure over Karabakh violations

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urges to refrain from making emotional statements on Nagorno Karabakh as Russia is making efforts to resolve the situation, RIA Novosti reported.

Peskov made the comments regarding Russian State Duma Deputy Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee Mikhail Delyagin’s statement suggesting that Russia should deliver nuclear strikes at Azerbaijani oil infrastructures after Azerbaijan breached the Nagorno Karabakh peacekeeping area.

“This statement doesn’t anyhow reflect the official position of Russia,” Peskov said, adding that Delyagin made a “statement on personal emotional level.”

“Certainly we’d call for restraining those emotions and refraining from such statements, moreover against our partners. Azerbaijan is among our partner countries, especially in conditions when Russia is making vigorous efforts for the preservation of peace in Karabakh and implementation of respective obligations by all parties,” Peskov said, according to RIA Novosti.