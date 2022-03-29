Artsakh government to help evacuated families of Khramort and Parukh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan tasked government agencies to swiftly assess the needs of the 200 women and children and elderly who were evacuated from the villages of Khramort and Parukh when Azerbaijani troops launched an invasion into the communities.

Beglaryan said in a statement that relevant government agencies were tasked with providing essential aid immediately.

He said the International Committee of the Red Cross is also providing support, including financial assistance, and noted that the Artsakh government will also provide financial aid to the evacuees.

The evacuated families will be provided with temporary accommodation until their return to their homes.