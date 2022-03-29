Chairwoman of Russian Federation Council awards Armenian Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan has been awarded by Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko within the framework of the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

Valentina Matviyenko is also the Chairwoman of the CIS IPA Council.

The speakers of parliament of other CIS states were also awarded during the event.

On the sidelines of the visit to Kazakhstan, the heads of parliament of the CIS IPA participating states visited the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen to pay tribute to the memory of heroes fallen at the Great Patriotic War.