Armenian Ombudswoman, ICMP Director-General discuss issues relating to missing persons

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan received today Kathryne Bomberger, the Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), the Office of the Ombudswoman said.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan.

During the meeting Kristinne Grigoryan presented the constitutional mandate of the Human Rights Defender and the activity directions of the Office. She told the guests that the Office is enjoying high public trust, which, according to her, is an important guarantee for the effective implementation of her mission.

She presented the activity directions carried out by her Office with the families of missing persons. The Ombudswoman said the protection of rights of the families of missing persons, prisoners of war and civilian captives is under her daily spotlight.

In her turn Kathryne Bomberger thanked for the reception and presented the 25-year-old working experience of the ICMP aimed at helping countries to study the cases of missing persons in the post-war period, providing their families with legal support, as well as creating proper investigative mechanisms and institutional procedures.

The meeting sides highlighted the importance of engagement of families of missing persons into the development process of both the legislation and mechanisms.

Summing up the meeting, the sides agreed over concrete directions of future cooperation.