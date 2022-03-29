Bomb threat called in on Yerevan-Moscow flight
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. An unknown person called in a bomb threat to Moscow airport regarding the Yerevan-Moscow flight, TASS reported citing its sources.
The unknown person told Sheremetyevo airport that there is a bomb on board an aircraft operating the Yerevan-Moscow flight, which is currently en route.
The plane will be searched after landing.
