Bomb threat called in on Yerevan-Moscow flight

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. An unknown person called in a bomb threat to Moscow airport regarding the Yerevan-Moscow flight, TASS reported citing its sources.

The unknown person told Sheremetyevo airport that there is a bomb on board an aircraft operating the Yerevan-Moscow flight, which is currently en route.

The plane will be searched after landing.








