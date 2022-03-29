President of Artsakh convenes consultation over latest developments in line of contact

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation today dedicated to the latest developments in the line of contact, his Office said.

The meeting was attended by heads of the power structures.

Minister of Defense Kamo Vardanyan reported on the operational-combat situation.

The President of the Republic once again said that ensuring stability is on the agenda of the Artsakh authorities. He said all efforts are being made, both through the Artsakh Armed Forces, the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the possible diplomatic mechanisms, to ensure peace and return Azerbaijani troops back to their initial positions from the eastern section of the line of contact.

During the meeting the President gave a number of instructions on the organization of the country’s defense and the cooperation between the power structures.