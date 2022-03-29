Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Canada to call for improvements to global air investigation rules

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Canada is expected to call on Tuesday for improving global rules governing air accident investigations, telling a virtual safety forum that such changes are needed in cases like the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian jetliner, Reuters reported citing a government source.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is to tell the Safer Skies forum that the rules need reform in cases where the main country investigating a crash caused or participated in the downing of the aircraft, the source said, according to Reuters.








