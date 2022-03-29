Russia hopes situation around Nagorno Karabakh will end with peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Matviyenko
11:17, 29 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia hopes that the current situation around Nagorno Karabakh will end with a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko said at the session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, TASS reported.
“We hope that this situation will end with a peace treaty, we sincerely want this”, she said, commenting on the statements of Armenian Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova about the possible peace agreement.
