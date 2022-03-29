COVID-19: 16 new cases, 1 death in Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. 16 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,484, the ministry of health said.
2416 tests were conducted on March 28.
The recoveries rose by 34 in a day, bringing the total number to 409,853.
1 death case has been registered. The death toll has risen to 8611.
As of March 29, the number of active cases is 2344.
