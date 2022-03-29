Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Gymnastics Federation of Armenia terminates cooperation with Natalia Rotenberg

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Natalia Rotenberg no longer serves as Vice President of the Gymnastics Federation of Armenia, the Federation said in a statement on social media.

The Federation informed that it terminates the cooperation with Mrs. Rotenberg.

Ballet dancer Natalia Rotenberg was appointed Vice President for Rhythmic Gymnastics of the Gymnastics Federation of Armenia in February 2022.

 








