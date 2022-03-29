Armenia gives special importance to inter-parliamentary cooperation development:PM’s message on CIS IPA 30th anniversary

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. On March 29, the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan took part in the meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The Speakers of parliaments of the CIS states read the messages of the heads of their states.

Alen Simonyan presented the congratulatory message by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The message particularly reads:

“During the past years the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly has become a functioning platform of cooperation of the legislative bodies of the participant states. I am sure that we can jointly solve the items on the agenda of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, relying on the best traditions of the parliamentarism, to find effective solutions of such important problems, as the protection of the citizens’ constitutional rights and freedoms, the statehood, the cooperation between the wings of the power and the formation of the civil society.

The Republic of Armenia gives special importance to the persistent development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation. We are sure that the enrichment of the considerable experience of the multi-lateral cooperation within the framework of the IPA CIS from now on will also promote the effective activity of the legislative bodies of our countries, as well as the development of cooperation, in general, between our states.”