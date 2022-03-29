Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Georgia
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Georgia on a working visit on March 29, the ministry said in a statement.
During the visit the Foreign Minister will meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani.
