Russian MoD records no ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh during the day
YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. No ceasefire violations were reported in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh during the day, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Defense Ministry informed.
"The Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring at 27 observation posts, monitoring the observance of the ceasefire regime. No violations have been reported in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," the statement said.
