Armenian FM highlights withdrawal of Azerbaijani army from the responsibility zone of Russian peacekeeping contingent

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin on March 28.

As ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the meeting Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Kopirkin discussed the situation in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the part of Parukh village of Nagorno Karabakh, resulted by the Azerbaijani invasion which started on March 24.

Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the assessment made by the relevant Russian departments on the invasion of Azerbaijan. The Minister stressed the need for taking concrete measures by the Russian peacekeeping contingent to stop the intrusion of Azerbaijani units into the area of responsibility of the peacekeepers and the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces.