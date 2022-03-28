Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-03-22

YEREVAN, 28 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 490.37 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.15 drams to 538.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 5.23 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.58 drams to 645.13 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 175.31 drams to 30803.14 drams. Silver price up by 4.87 drams to 403.92 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.