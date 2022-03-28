Mirzoyan receives Russian Co-Chair of OSCE MG, presents situation caused by Azerbaijani violation of NK line of contact

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

The sides discussed the current situation caused by the latest Azerbaijani violation of the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact and their incursion into the section of Parukh village, an area under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Other actions of the Azerbaijani side aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, targeting the civilian population and conducting ethnic cleansing were also discussed. The necessity of the return of Azerbaijani troops into their initial positions was emphasized.

FM Mirzoyan presented the position of the Armenian side over the start of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan around a peace agreement within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The importance of full activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was reaffirmed.