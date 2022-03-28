Armenian deputy PM to depart for UAE to participate in Annual Investment Meeting 2022

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan and his delegation will depart for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on March 28, the deputy PM’s Office said.

Hambardzum Matevosyan will participate in the Annual Investment Meeting 2022, as well as the closing ceremony of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Armenian deputy PM will deliver speech at the AIM.