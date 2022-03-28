Bad peace is preferable from any war: Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker says at meeting with Armenian counterpart

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. On March 28, Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan met with the Speaker of Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic Talant Mamytov, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

The sides discussed the perspectives of cooperation within the framework of the IPA CIS, recording the necessity of the parliamentary diplomacy and the active cooperation of the Friendship Groups.

The Parliament Speaker highlighted the constructive cooperation of the delegations of the two countries in the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on other parliamentary platforms.

The Kyrgyz counterpart reminded about the protocol on the ceasefire of the Nagorno Karabakh signed in Bishkek in 1994, documenting that the bad peace is preferable from any war. Touching upon the issues of the establishment and peace of the region, both sides emphasized the support of the peace agenda.

Ideas were exchanged also over the decentralized cooperation among wide circle of discussions. In this context the upcoming exchange programs between the two second cities Gyumri and Osh, as well, as Shirak and Osh relevant universities were singled out.