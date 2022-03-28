Public Services Regulatory Commission unsure over appropriateness of paying for gas in rubles

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan says he believes that there should be a discussion with the involvement of the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank in order to understand what currency would be more convenient for paying for the Russian gas.

Baghramyan made the comments at a press briefing when asked whether or not he finds the option of paying in rubles appropriate.

“As Chairman of the Commission, within my powers, I would prefer buying gas with a more firm currency,” Baghramyan added.

Baghramyan refrained from commenting on potential effects in the economy in the event of paying in rubles for gas.

“We must assess what currency is more beneficial for us. It should be viewed from an overall macroeconomic perspective.”

Earlier on March 23, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said the Armenian government is discussing the possibility of paying for Russian gas in rubles.