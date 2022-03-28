All sides should do everything so that Azerbaijani troops return back to their initial positions – minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. All sides should do everything so that the Azerbaijani units, which infiltrated into the territory of Artsakh, return back to their initial positions, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan told reporters in the Parliament today.

“One thing is clear: the positions, where the sides were located after November 9, have been violated, both in the direction of the position and the height. And all sides should do everything so that the Azerbaijani troops return back to their initial positions. This is very clear”, the minister said, when asked to comment on the recent incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the area that is under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh.