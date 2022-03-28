Armenian Cadastre chief dismisses concerns over real estate acquisitions by Turkish, Azeri citizens

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. In over 20 years, citizens of Turkey bought 72 and citizens of Azerbaijan bought 5 or 6 real estate properties in Armenia, the Head of the Armenian Cadastre Committee Suren Tovmasyan told reporters when asked on the matter.

Tovmasyan said the real estate bought by the Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens are of “non-agricultural significance”.

“Citizens of any country can buy real estate of non-agricultural significance in Armenia,” Tovmasyan explained.

“Ever since the registration of rights, if I am not mistaken since 2002, there’ve only been 72 real estate units to be bought by citizens of Turkey. Most of these properties were apartments, and some were small public facilities,” Tovmasyan said.

Asked to elaborate on the acquisition of real estate by Azerbaijani citizens, Tovmasyan said relevant background checks are in place. “Foreign citizens don’t buy that property here with their passports just like that. These people get a respective travel passport here, and all concerns are allayed in that process. If they have the travel passport it means that everything checked out and then only they buy the real estate,” Tovmasyan said, referring to background security checks.

Tovmasyan says there’ve been 5 or 6 real estate to be bought by Azerbaijani citizens in Armenia.

He dismissed rumors claiming that Azerbaijanis are buying real estate in Armenia especially in the recent period. He said the years of acquisition vary.