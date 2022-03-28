Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Armenia National Football Team arrives in Oslo

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Football Team arrived in Oslo, capital of Norway, on March 27, where they will play a friendly match, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

The team will stay at Radisson Blu Hotel Nydalen in Oslo.

Norway-Armenia match will take place on March 29 at Ullevaal Stadion, 19:00 (local time).








