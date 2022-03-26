Moscow “extremely concerned” over Azerbaijani violations of trilateral agreements

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Russia expressed “extreme concern” over the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh.

“We are extremely concerned over the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. “The facts of ceasefire violations and the armed invasion into the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which were noted in the March 26 information bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense, contradict the terms of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

The Russian foreign ministry added that the Russian peacekeepers are taking measured to de-escalate the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Russia urged the sides to display restraint and ensure the implementation of the trilateral agreements.

Before the foreign ministry issued the statement, the Russian Defense Ministry formally accused Azerbaijan in violating the ceasefire.

In a statement released on March 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that on March 24 and 25 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the terms of the 2020 November 9 Statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, entered the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh and installed an observation post. “4 strikes were carried out on the armed formations of Nagorno Karabakh with Bayraktar TB2 UAVs in the section of Parukh village,” the Russian military added.

The Russian Ministry of Defense further said that the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command is taking measures to resolve the situation and return the troops to their initial positions. “The Azerbaijani side was urged to pull back its troops,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

On March 24-25 the Azerbaijani troops attacked Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) military positions and invaded the Parukh village.

Azeri drone strikes killed 3 Artsakh troops and wounded 15 others.