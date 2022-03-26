COVID-19: Over 20 new cases, 1 death in Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. 21 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,444, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.
1 patient died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8608.
64 people recovered (total recoveries: 409,757).
2406 tests were administered (total tests: 2,964,598).
