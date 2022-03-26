Armenian Ambassador, OSCE MG’s US Co-Chair discuss escalation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. On March 25, Armenian Ambassador to the United States Lilit Makunts and the OSCE Minsk Group’s US Co-Chair Andrew Schofer discussed the escalation and developments in Nagorno Karabakh and the humanitarian issues which were caused by the disruption of gas supply.

Ambassador Makunts also had a remote meeting with Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian issues Rep. Frank Pallone and Vice-Chair Rep. Adam Schiff on March 25, the Armenian Embassy said.

Ambassador Makunts briefed the Congressmen on Azerbaijan's destabilizing actions, in particular incursion into the village of Parukh in Artsakh on March 24, as well as the disruption of the normal operation of vital infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, that led to a humanitarian crisis.

Ambassador Makunts stressed the need for a clear response from the international community, including the United States and emphasized the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.