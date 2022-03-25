Czech Аmbassador refrains from assessing ceasefire violations in Artsakh, citing lack of information

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The general approach of the Czech Republic to the Nagorno Karabakh issue is supporting the policy and position of the European Union, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Bedrich Kopetsky told Armenpress, emphasizing that the European Union makes great efforts to promote a comprehensive settlement.

The Czech Ambassador, however, refrained from commenting on the ceasefire violations in Artsakh since yesterday and the military actions taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces, saying that he does not have a full picture of the situation.

"First of all, it is necessary to have a clear picture of the situation, which I do not have. So I have to examine first. But as you know, we do not have a presence there, we do not have the opportunity to get the information we need to get a complete picture. We do not have the opportunity to observe the situation, and it is wrong to give an assessment without having complete information on the table. This is a very important fact. I understand what you mean, but this is a very sensitive question, I must be very careful in making assessments. The Russian peacekeepers have the best picture of the situation, so my question is what they are doing," the Czech Ambassador told ARMENPRESS.

On March 24, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in gross violation of the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, invaded the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation in the Artsakh Republic, took control of the village of Parukh in the Askeran region and adjacent positions, and then tried to advance on the eastern border of the Artsakh Republic.

On March 25, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued their aggressive operations, in addition to firearms using also drones, including "Bayraktars", as a result of which two Armenian servicemen were killed and several others were wounded. According to the information verified at the moment, 14 people have received various degrees of injuries. The condition of 10 of them is assessed by doctors as mild, one as moderate, one as severe, the condition of two servicemen is extremely serious.