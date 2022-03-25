President Vahagn Khachaturyan visits “Soldiers house” rehabilitation center

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachatryan on March 25 visited “Soldier’s House” rehabilitation center.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President, President Khachaturyan made a tour in the rehabilitation center accompanied by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Rector of the Yerevan State Medical University of Armenia after Mkhitar Heratsi Armen Muradyan, Director of “Soldier’s House” rehabilitation centre Haykuhi Minasyan, got acquainted with the created opportunities, talked with persons receiving treatment at the centre.



“President Khachaturyan highlighted the necessity of the return to dignified and normal life of the persons receiving treatment”, the message says.



The leadership of the center emphasized that besides restoring the health problems of military disabled, they also greatly highlight the process of their accomplishment as good professionals and support them in finding a job.

President Khachaturyan thanked the defenders of the fatherland for the dedication and non-stop service and wished them quick recovery.