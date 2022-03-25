Russia and Ukraine have no progress in the main points of negotiations. Medinsky

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The positions of Russia and Ukraine are getting closer on secondary issues in the talks, but are actually stagnating on key political issues, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, Assistant to the President told journalists.

"The talks have been going on all week, from Monday to Friday, and will continue tomorrow. Negotiations are held through video conference between expert groups, two or three times a week between the heads of delegations, and the last time was last night. Now the positions on secondary issues are getting closer, but on major political issues we actually have no progress," Medinsky said.