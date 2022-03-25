PM Pashinyan to hold phone talk with Putin

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin said he will hold a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, on March 25, TASS reported.

Putin announced the call during a meeting with laureates of culture and arts awards.

“I will have the opportunity to convey your warm words about Yerevan today to the Armenian Prime Minister, with whom I will have a phone talk,” TASS quoted Putin as saying at the event.