ANIF subsidiary “Entrepreneur + State Anti-Crisis Investments Fund” CJSC continues to support Armenian business projects

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. (ANIF Press Release) Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) subsidiary “Entrepreneur + State Anti-Crisis Investments Fund” CJSC continues to invest in local companies, contributing to the development and expansion of Armenian enterprises.

“Entrepreneur + State Anti-Crisis Investments Fund” finances both new and existing business programs registered in the Republic of Armenia.

Up to date АNIF “Entrepreneur + State Anti-Crisis Investments Fund” has invested about 10 million USD in several projects, expanding existing businesses and creating opportunity for more than 200 additional jobs. The fund implements joint programs with a number of local successful business partners such as “Father and Son Yeremyans”, “Food Republic”, “Apaga Projects”, “Global Connect” and invested in the EU-Armenia SME Fund managed by Amber Capital.

We firmly believe, that one of the most efficient use of public money is investment in economically viable programs.

ANIF would like to restate, that the Fund is open for new project offers. Any business registered in Armenia can apply for equity financing if it meets the terms of the Fund. See the details here. The participation of the Fund is 25% - 49%, the amount of investment in one program is equivalent to 0.5-4 million USD.