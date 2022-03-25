Artsakh military takes additional measures to ensure security of adjacent villages of Azeri- invaded Parukh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh are in active dialogue with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh, the authorities said in a statement.

“All efforts are utilized in order for the Russian side to take respective measures within the framework of its mission to return the Azerbaijani troops that have infiltrated into the Parukh village section of Askeran region on March 24 back to their initial positions. At the same time, the armed forces of Artsakh are taking additional measures to ensure the security of adjacent villages. We expect that as a result of consistent work the Russian peacekeeping mission will succeed in resolving the issues that happened in the dimension of its control and that after the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani side the peaceful population will return to their homes by receiving additional security guarantees,” the Artsakh authorities added in a statement released through the official InfoCenter.