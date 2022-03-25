Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

COVID-19: Over 20 new cases, 3 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. 22 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,423, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

3 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8607.

58 people recovered (total recoveries: 409,693).

2430 tests were conducted (total tests: 2,961,990).








