COVID-19: Over 20 new cases, 3 deaths in Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. 22 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,423, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.
3 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8607.
58 people recovered (total recoveries: 409,693).
2430 tests were conducted (total tests: 2,961,990).
